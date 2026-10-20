In France, the government will strengthen security measures ahead of new protests

Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Witkoff has begun in Norway

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The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine calls for a review of the law on workplace safety: what the presidential veto could change

Budanov spoke of difficult negotiations for the sake of peace and denied the capture of Dobropillia

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Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains

Rubio assured Zelenskyy: Trump did not issue orders to harm Ukraine - Axios

A red aurora was spotted over "Vernadsky", and two neighboring galaxies also appeared in the frame

From pregnancy to the first birthday — what payments can be received and how to apply

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Meeting between US, Russia and China will not decide Ukraine’s fate, but it will create a dangerous precedent, a political scientist says

The EU is seeking another €70 billion for Ukraine: Euronews has learned the options