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In France, the government will strengthen security measures ahead of new protests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

French authorities will increase resources and the number of police officers ahead of the October 24 protests. The decision was made after the unrest on October 17.

In France, the government will strengthen security measures ahead of new protests

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced a large-scale strengthening of security measures during protests planned for Saturday, October 24. The decision was made following criticism of police actions during demonstrations on October 17, when numerous cases of violence were recorded in the country. Le Monde reports, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking in the French National Assembly on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the police would strengthen security measures during protests planned for Saturday, October 24.

The Minister of the Interior has already issued the relevant instructions to the prefectures. Security measures next Saturday will be extensive

-  Lecornu said.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that the previous police arrangements had been "too static and insufficiently mobile".

According to him, tactics will be reviewed by October 24, including increasing resources and the number of law enforcement officers deployed, as well as improving the responsiveness and mobility of police forces.

Nuñez explained that the changes should help counter groups more effectively which, according to him, operate according to pre-planned tactics and disperse law enforcement forces.

Social unrest is setting streets ablaze from France to Albania - why protests have swept across Europe20.10.26, 14:28 • 2900 views

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