France to launch experimental ban on cell phones in schools for children under 15

France will launch an experimental ban on the use of mobile phones in schools for children under 15. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, about 200 secondary schools in France will soon start operating under the “digital pause” initiative. As part of the experiment, students will have to hand in their phones upon arrival at school.

The Minister of Education Nicole Belloubet said that the purpose of the experiment is to give children a break from digital devices. If the experiment proves successful, the ban may be extended to all French schools from January 2025.

The decision to ban was partly triggered by concerns that excessive use of mobile devices is harmful to children's health and development. This issue was highlighted in the report of a commission set up by President Emmanuel Macron.

