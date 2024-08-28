France to launch experimental ban on cell phones in schools for children under 15

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121616 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124805 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203760 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156472 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154394 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143608 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200949 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189351 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 2023 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27190 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151036 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150226 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154250 views
France to launch experimental ban on cell phones in schools for children under 15

France to launch experimental ban on cell phones in schools for children under 15

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19787 views

France will launch an experiment to ban cell phones in 200 schools for children under 15. The goal is to give students a “digital pause”. If successful, the ban could be extended to all schools in 2025.

France will launch an experimental ban on the use of mobile phones in schools for children under 15. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, about 200 secondary schools in France will soon start operating under the “digital pause” initiative. As part of the experiment, students will have to hand in their phones upon arrival at school.

The Minister of Education Nicole Belloubet said that the purpose of the experiment is to give children a break from digital devices. If the experiment proves successful, the ban may be extended to all French schools from January 2025.

The decision to ban was partly triggered by concerns that excessive use of mobile devices is harmful to children's health and development. This issue was highlighted in the report of a commission set up by President Emmanuel Macron.

France to donate 100,000 vaccines to countries affected by monkeypox outbreak21.08.24, 06:09 • 19582 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyNews of the World

