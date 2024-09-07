France to join support for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets

The French Ministry of the Armed Forces, along with other EU members, will join the support of Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets, the ministry announced on September 6. This is an initiative within the framework of the European Peace Fund, UNN reports .

Details

“This step attracts (in total - ed.) 1.4 billion euros from the proceeds of immobilized Russian assets for the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine,” the press release says.

The Ministry clarifies that the European Commission has agreed with the French Directorate General for Armaments to use these funds for purchases from French industry. In particular, this includes purchases of ammunition, artillery, and air defense for Ukraine worth €300 million in 2024.

