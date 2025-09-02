The French Ministry of Health is preparing the medical system for a possible large-scale military conflict in Europe. By order of Minister Catherine Vautrin, hospitals are being mobilized to receive thousands of wounded soldiers, and special plans are being formed in the regions to operate in conditions of a "great battle." This is reported by Le Canard, writes UNN.

Details

Le Canard published internal documents of the French Ministry of Health, which indicate the preparation of the healthcare system for a potential war on the European continent. The orders state that hospitals must be ready for a sharp increase in the number of patients – primarily wounded military personnel.

The documents were developed in accordance with the mandate of the General Secretariat for Defense and National Security, which is subordinate to the French government. The plan provides for the creation of specialized medical centers that will be able to receive about 100 wounded soldiers daily.

These centers will be located near key transport hubs – train stations, ports, and airports. This will allow for the prompt transfer of foreign military personnel to their countries of origin for further treatment.

Regional health agencies have been instructed to ensure the training of doctors, nurses, and caregivers to work in wartime conditions. Special emphasis is placed on the mass reception of wounded during a "large-scale battle."

Such measures reflect the concern of European governments over the security situation and the risks of war escalation. France is betting on creating a stable medical support system that can withstand the load in the event of a high-intensity conflict.

