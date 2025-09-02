$41.370.05
ukenru
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 3586 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12646 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 11577 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 29633 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 41958 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 56653 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 48373 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 191864 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 108331 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 202535 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusives
France prepares hospitals to receive thousands of wounded soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The French Ministry of Health is preparing the medical system for a possible large-scale military conflict in Europe. Hospitals are being mobilized to receive thousands of wounded soldiers, and special plans are being formed in the regions.

France prepares hospitals to receive thousands of wounded soldiers

The French Ministry of Health is preparing the medical system for a possible large-scale military conflict in Europe. By order of Minister Catherine Vautrin, hospitals are being mobilized to receive thousands of wounded soldiers, and special plans are being formed in the regions to operate in conditions of a "great battle." This is reported by Le Canard, writes UNN.

Details

Le Canard published internal documents of the French Ministry of Health, which indicate the preparation of the healthcare system for a potential war on the European continent. The orders state that hospitals must be ready for a sharp increase in the number of patients – primarily wounded military personnel.

The documents were developed in accordance with the mandate of the General Secretariat for Defense and National Security, which is subordinate to the French government. The plan provides for the creation of specialized medical centers that will be able to receive about 100 wounded soldiers daily.

These centers will be located near key transport hubs – train stations, ports, and airports. This will allow for the prompt transfer of foreign military personnel to their countries of origin for further treatment.

Regional health agencies have been instructed to ensure the training of doctors, nurses, and caregivers to work in wartime conditions. Special emphasis is placed on the mass reception of wounded during a "large-scale battle."

Such measures reflect the concern of European governments over the security situation and the risks of war escalation. France is betting on creating a stable medical support system that can withstand the load in the event of a high-intensity conflict.

Macron discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with NATO Secretary General9/1/25, 10:40 PM • 3058 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
NATO
France
Ukraine