France has a new foreign minister

President Emmanuel Macron appoints 38-year-old Stéphane Sejourne as the new foreign minister. He replaced Kateryna Kolonna. This was reported by BFM TV, UNN .

Details

Stéphane Séjourne is a lawyer by training, and previously served as Secretary General of President Emmanuel Macron's party, the Renaissance, and was a former adviser to Macron during his presidential campaign. He also chaired the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.

At the same time, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin will remain in office.

The biggest surprise in the Macron government reshuffle is that conservative political veteran Rachida Dati, a close ally of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, will become the new Minister of Culture.

Recall

On Tuesday, January 9, Prime Minister Elisabeth Born was replaced by Gabriel Attal, who at 34 years old is the youngest prime minister in French history.

French media report that the change of the French Prime Minister is an attempt by President Emmanuel Macron to reset the government before the European Parliament elections in June.

