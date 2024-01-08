French Prime Minister Elizabeth Born resigns

The French President has accepted the resignation of Elizabeth Born, who decided to step down as French Prime Minister. This was reported by the press service of the Elysee Palace, UNN reports.

Macron accepted the resignation, thanking Born for her work and praising her dedication and determination.

Madam Prime Minister, Dear Elizabeth Bourne, your work in service to our nation has been exemplary every day. You have implemented our project with courage, dedication, and determination. Thank you from the bottom of my heart - Macron wrote on his page on the social network X.

The Elysee Palace said that Born would continue to perform his duties until a new government is appointed.

Elisabeth Born submitted her resignation to President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, which was accepted. Together with other cabinet ministers, she will continue to fulfill her current duties until a new government is appointed - The statement reads.

French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to make personnel changes in the government. In particular, the media predicted that this week the French president might choose a new prime minister

