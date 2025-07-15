France could face war by 2030: the main danger named

France considers Russia the biggest threat to its national interests and the stability of the entire Euro-Atlantic area. By 2030, Europe could find itself in a high-intensity open war, and preparations for this scenario must begin now. This is stated in France's National Strategic Review, published on July 14, as reported by UNN.

Details

The document states that a "permanent Russian threat" is observed near Europe's borders. Russia itself "represents today and in the coming years the greatest direct threat to the interests of France, its partners and allies, as well as the stability of the European continent and the Euro-Atlantic area."

As examples of the threat posed by the Russian Federation, the document cites: providing refuge for cyberattacks, persecuting opposition figures who have left the country, attempts to interfere in other countries' elections, and influencing public opinion "with the aim of destabilization."

The document also mentions the possibility of a "large-scale high-intensity war" in Europe. This scenario "must be prepared for," so France and the EU must learn to defend themselves better.

