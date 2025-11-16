France calls Russian strikes on Kyiv additional evidence of Moscow's unwillingness to adhere to peace commitments

France "most strongly" condemns the massive air strikes carried out by the Russian Federation on the night of November 13-14, aimed mainly at the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, its energy facilities, residential areas and hospitals, which led to numerous casualties and injuries, including children. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that these large-scale strikes, which involved approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles launched in several volleys, are a further escalation and additional evidence of Russia's unwillingness to comply with peace obligations.

France expresses its full solidarity with Ukraine, its people and authorities, as well as with the employees of the Azerbaijani embassy. It reiterates its unwavering support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine - stated in the statement.

The foreign policy department promised that France will continue to remain committed "together with all its partners to strengthening support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia to end the war."

Recall

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot stated that the country strongly condemns the massive Russian attacks on Ukraine, which are war crimes. He also expressed concern about the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv.

