FPV-drones for over UAH 3.3 billion: tender announced for the first time based on tactical and technical characteristics

The procurements have already been published on the Prozorro platform, and for the first time, they will be based on tactical and technical characteristics (TTC).

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The "Defense Procurement Agency" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the first procurements of FPV drones within the framework agreements.

The total estimated value of the two tenders is over UAH 3.3 billion - informs the Defense Procurement Agency.

On the Prozorro platform, it has already been determined that within this topic, it concerns:

11 lots for the amount of UAH 2,057,875,582;

8 lots for the amount of UAH 1,316,050,650.

Reference

A framework agreement is a public procurement procedure that involves a preliminary selection of suppliers.

First, companies are qualified according to basic criteria. After that, the DPA conducts specific tenders among them with clearly defined product requirements.

For the first time - procurement of FPV drones by TTC

The procurements will be carried out for the first time based on tactical and technical characteristics (TTC).

A wide range of manufacturers has been involved in the process - states the Ministry of Defense.

Currently, 19 manufacturers have passed the qualification for framework agreements - added the ministry.

For the first time, the DPA is purchasing FPV drones not by model names, but by tactical and technical characteristics. This is a fundamentally new approach that opens the market to a wider range of manufacturers, allows purchasing the necessary weapons for the military, while maintaining competition and transparency. And the framework agreement mechanism allows us to conduct procurement faster among already qualified manufacturers – commented Arsen Zhumadilov, director of the DPA.

Recall

A thousand military personnel are already undergoing an educational course on defense procurement in the "Army+" application.

Despite the increase in UAV contracting, there are isolated signals regarding the improper provision of drones to brigades. The problem is that drones ordered by units arrive late. This was stated at the end of May by the director of the Defense Procurement Agency, Arsen Zhumadilov.