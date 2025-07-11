FPV-drones for over UAH 3.3 billion: tender announced for the first time based on tactical and technical characteristics
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has for the first time announced tenders for the procurement of FPV-drones worth over UAH 3.3 billion through Prozorro. The procurements will be carried out based on tactical and technical characteristics, rather than model names, which will allow for a wider range of manufacturers to be involved.
The procurements have already been published on the Prozorro platform, and for the first time, they will be based on tactical and technical characteristics (TTC).
The "Defense Procurement Agency" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the first procurements of FPV drones within the framework agreements.
The total estimated value of the two tenders is over UAH 3.3 billion
On the Prozorro platform, it has already been determined that within this topic, it concerns:
- 11 lots for the amount of UAH 2,057,875,582;
- 8 lots for the amount of UAH 1,316,050,650.
A framework agreement is a public procurement procedure that involves a preliminary selection of suppliers.
First, companies are qualified according to basic criteria. After that, the DPA conducts specific tenders among them with clearly defined product requirements.
For the first time - procurement of FPV drones by TTC
The procurements will be carried out for the first time based on tactical and technical characteristics (TTC).
A wide range of manufacturers has been involved in the process
Currently, 19 manufacturers have passed the qualification for framework agreements
For the first time, the DPA is purchasing FPV drones not by model names, but by tactical and technical characteristics. This is a fundamentally new approach that opens the market to a wider range of manufacturers, allows purchasing the necessary weapons for the military, while maintaining competition and transparency. And the framework agreement mechanism allows us to conduct procurement faster among already qualified manufacturers
