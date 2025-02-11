Four Ukrainian children rescued from Russian occupation - OP

Four more children were returned from the occupied territories. Among the rescued are a 17-year-old teenager, 15-year-old twins and a 10-year-old boy who lost his parents during the shelling, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative has helped bring home four children who were under Russian occupation - Yermak said.

The head of the OP pointed out that each rescued child had experienced their own story of resistance.

"The 17-year-old boy openly opposed Russification, demonstrating his unwavering loyalty to Ukraine despite the threat to his life. Thanks to the courage and resilience of their grandfather, 15-year-old twins managed to avoid forced education in Russian schools saturated with propaganda. And a 10-year-old boy who lost his parents during the shelling was threatened with ending up in an orphanage, but his grandmother managed to save her grandson," said Yermak.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side will not stop until every Ukrainian child is safe.

Ombudsman: 17 more Ukrainians leave occupation and deportation