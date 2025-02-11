Four Ukrainian children rescued from Russian occupation - OP

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 30576 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 71704 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 95515 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90111 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121527 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101920 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156278 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100957 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76114 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 46975 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 73368 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111803 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146700 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178930 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 73368 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101840 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135288 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137175 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165291 views
Four Ukrainian children rescued from Russian occupation - OP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34130 views

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, four children were returned from the occupied territories. Among the rescued children are a 17-year-old teenager, 15-year-old twins and a 10-year-old boy who lost his parents during the shelling.

Four more children were returned from the occupied territories. Among the rescued are a 17-year-old teenager, 15-year-old twins and a 10-year-old boy who lost his parents during the shelling, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative has helped bring home four children who were under Russian occupation

- Yermak said.

The head of the OP pointed out that each rescued child had experienced their own story of resistance.

"The 17-year-old boy openly opposed Russification, demonstrating his unwavering loyalty to Ukraine despite the threat to his life. Thanks to the courage and resilience of their grandfather, 15-year-old twins managed to avoid forced education in Russian schools saturated with propaganda. And a 10-year-old boy who lost his parents during the shelling was threatened with ending up in an orphanage, but his grandmother managed to save her grandson," said Yermak.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side will not stop until every Ukrainian child is safe.

Ombudsman: 17 more Ukrainians leave occupation and deportation10.02.25, 15:03 • 25948 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

