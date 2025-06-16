$41.450.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
55%
748mm
Four houses damaged, one injured in Kyiv region as a result of enemy strike - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1536 views

A 60-year-old man was injured in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region as a result of an enemy strike. Four private houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged.

Four houses damaged, one injured in Kyiv region as a result of enemy strike - OVA

In the Kyiv region, a man was injured as a result of a Russian strike. Four private houses, outbuildings and a car were also damaged, reported the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk and the Kyiv region police, UNN writes.

Details

Kyiv region continues to eliminate the consequences of the enemy UAV attack. The enemy attacked the region at night. Peaceful settlements and people are under attack again. Air defense forces were working in the region

- said Kalashnyk.

According to Kalashnyk, one person was injured in the Obukhiv district.

A 60-year-old man suffered cut wounds to his arm and face. All necessary medical assistance was provided on the spot. He does not need hospitalization

- noted Kalashnyk.

It is also reported that four private houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged.

The owners of the houses will be provided with all the necessary assistance. We are already working on this issue together with local authorities and our international partners

- assured in OVA.

The Kyiv region police reported that investigative teams, explosives technicians, patrol police response teams, and rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Addition

The Russian army has intensified the use of unguided aerial missiles in the southern direction to support assault operations. Aviation launches missiles from a safe distance to avoid air defense. Two people were injured in Kyiv as a result of a night drone attack.

One was hospitalized, the other woman is receiving outpatient treatment. There is also damage in the Darnytskyi district

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv
