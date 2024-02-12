ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Four enemy Shahed drones destroyed at night in Mykolaiv region

Four enemy Shahed drones destroyed at night in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27711 views

Four kamikaze drones were shot down at night in Mykolaiv region, and Russian forces also shelled two communities, but there were no casualties.

Four enemy Shahed attack drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv region overnight, and Russian troops also attacked a community with artillery, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said on Monday, UNN reports.

On the night of February 12, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed four Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region

- Kim wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, yesterday, on February 11, at 08:13 and 11:45, enemy shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Also during the day, on February 11, at 14:47, 16:01 and tonight, on February 12, at 02:14, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the Kutsurubska community, there were no casualties, Kim noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
ochakovOchakiv Raion
mykolaivMykolaiv

