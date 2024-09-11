Four climbers found dead near the top of Mont Blanc

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119541 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194798 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151645 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151808 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142506 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196512 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185438 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85782 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81950 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 57723 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 64874 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41302 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196510 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185436 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212288 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200499 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148985 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152439 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143407 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159841 views
Four climbers found dead near the top of Mont Blanc

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18145 views

Four Korean and Italian climbers have died of exhaustion after being stranded for three days by bad weather near the summit of Mont Blanc. Rescuers faced difficulties in accessing the mountain due to poor weather conditions.

Four Korean and Italian climbers, who were stranded for three days by bad weather near the top of Mont Blanc, were found dead on Tuesday. According to the Haute-Savoie prefecture in France, where Mount Mont Blanc is located, the climbers died of exhaustion, BFMTV reports, UNN reports

Details

“The rescuers first found a rope group of two Koreans, and in the immediate vicinity - Italians,” the statement said.

The climbers lost contact on Saturday when they became trapped by bad weather near the top of the mountain. Then three rope groups got lost near the top of Mont Blanc. Rescuers faced difficulties in accessing the scene, and only on Sunday morning, thanks to the involvement of significant resources, they managed to evacuate one rope group of two Koreans at an altitude of 4,100 meters.

Two other groups, consisting of two Koreans and two Italians, remained out of reach. Since then, several unsuccessful attempts have been made to break through to the climbers, but neither Italian nor French rescuers have succeeded.

Group of climbers struck by lightning in Georgia: one victim is likely11.08.24, 14:52 • 34238 views

Lilia Podolyak

SportsNews of the World

