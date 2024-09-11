Four climbers found dead near the top of Mont Blanc

Four Korean and Italian climbers, who were stranded for three days by bad weather near the top of Mont Blanc, were found dead on Tuesday. According to the Haute-Savoie prefecture in France, where Mount Mont Blanc is located, the climbers died of exhaustion, BFMTV reports, UNN reports.

Details

“The rescuers first found a rope group of two Koreans, and in the immediate vicinity - Italians,” the statement said.

The climbers lost contact on Saturday when they became trapped by bad weather near the top of the mountain. Then three rope groups got lost near the top of Mont Blanc. Rescuers faced difficulties in accessing the scene, and only on Sunday morning, thanks to the involvement of significant resources, they managed to evacuate one rope group of two Koreans at an altitude of 4,100 meters.

Two other groups, consisting of two Koreans and two Italians, remained out of reach. Since then, several unsuccessful attempts have been made to break through to the climbers, but neither Italian nor French rescuers have succeeded.

Group of climbers struck by lightning in Georgia: one victim is likely