Four cases of measles among children recorded in Odesa in a month

Since the beginning of the year, four laboratory-confirmed cases of measles have been recorded in Odesa among children who have not been vaccinated. This was reported by the Odesa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past month, 4 laboratory-confirmed cases of measles among unvaccinated children have been reported in Odesa. The cases were registered in family units, two in each, and are considered outbreaks - the post says.

It is noted that the last two cases of measles were recorded in the same family. Children and aged 3 and 1 fell ill. During the epidemiological investigation, it was found that the family had returned from Romania, where a national measles epidemic was officially declared on December 5.

After returning to Odesa, when they developed a fever and a skin rash, they went to the doctor and were hospitalized.

Currently, the children have been discharged from the medical facility and are under the supervision of a family doctor in satisfactory condition.

For reference

Measles is a dangerous infectious disease that is transmitted by airborne droplets. The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, so you can get infected even from a person who no longer coughs or sneezes.

Recall

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of an alarming increase in measles cases in Europe. Between January and October 2023, more than 30,000 infections were reported, 30 times more than in 2022.