Four attacks in Dnipropetrovs'k region: occupants use drones and Uragan
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy carried out four attacks on Dnipropetrovs'k region using kamikaze drones and Uragan MLRS. An enterprise was damaged and two people were injured during the shelling of Nikopol.
The enemy has become more active again, having carried out four attacks on the Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reported.
Details
The attackers used kamikaze drones and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, targeting the district center and the Marhanets community.
The shelling damaged one of the local businesses. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. However, according to updated information, yesterday a 26-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man who were injured during the evening shelling of Nikopol sought medical help. Their condition is assessed as moderate.
Recall
Dnipro is in mourning today. The city is mourning the victims who died as a result of the rocket attacks by terrorist forces on October 25-26.
Day of mourning declared in Dnipro after deadly rocket attack on residential building27.10.24, 00:04 • 54315 views