Day of mourning declared in Dnipro after deadly rocket attack on residential building
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro, October 27 was declared a day of mourning due to the deaths of 5 people, including a child, as a result of an enemy attack. A missile strike caused significant damage to a residential building and injured 21 people.
In the city of Dnipro, October 27 was declared a day of mourning in connection with the enemy attack that killed 5 people, including a child. This was reported by the mayor Boris Filatov, UNN reports.
Yesterday's missile attack by the occupiers caused significant damage to a residential building. The attack killed 5 people, including a child; 21 people were injured, and rescuers managed to rescue two citizens from the rubble. Psychological assistance was provided to 32 victims, including children.
The city authorities call on residents to honor the memory of the victims with a minute of silence.
