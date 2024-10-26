Rescue work completed in Dnipro after destruction of residential building
Kyiv • UNN
An attack on a residential building in Dnipro killed 5 people, including children, and injured 21. Rescuers rescued two people from the rubble and provided psychological assistance to 32 victims.
Emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of a destroyed building in Dnipro. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Unfortunately, the attack killed 5 people, including children. Another 21 people, including 4 children, sustained injuries of varying severity.
Rescuers managed to save two people who were trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building. More than 60 rescuers and 15 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service were working at the scene.
SES psychologists provided psychological assistance to 32 victims, including 2 children.
