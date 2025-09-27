Fought for only three days: Ukrainian military captured a Belarusian

$41.490.00
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Russians deliberately attacked an emergency gas crew in Sumy region - Naftogaz
Ukraine wants to legally enshrine accessibility requirements: what it entails
International Paralympic Committee cancels partial suspension of Russia and Belarus
Ukraine to be covered by rains: forecaster named regions with the lowest temperature
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 52847 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Péter Szijjártó
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Denmark
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Grand Theft Auto
The Times
The Guardian

Fought for only three days: Ukrainian military captured a Belarusian

Kyiv • UNN

The National Guard captured a citizen of Belarus who fought for Russia, choosing war instead of prison. He fought for three days and voluntarily surrendered, expressing readiness to switch to Ukraine's side.

The National Guard announced the capture of a Belarusian citizen who is already ready to switch to Ukraine's side, UNN reports.

A rare specimen among captured enemies - a citizen of Belarus. For several years he lived in Russia, where he recently faced a choice: prison or war. He chose the latter, signed a contract, and in early September found himself in Ukraine.

- the message says.

According to the National Guard, the prisoner fought for only three days. He walked through forest belts past hundreds of bodies of Russian assault troops and eventually voluntarily surrendered to the guards of the "Spartan" brigade.

In captivity, the Belarusian assured that he was ready to switch to Ukraine's side, but asked to hide his face - he is worried about his relatives in Belarus.

- reported the National Guard.

Russian army lost almost a thousand servicemen, dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Belarus
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukraine