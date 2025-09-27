The National Guard announced the capture of a Belarusian citizen who is already ready to switch to Ukraine's side, UNN reports.

A rare specimen among captured enemies - a citizen of Belarus. For several years he lived in Russia, where he recently faced a choice: prison or war. He chose the latter, signed a contract, and in early September found himself in Ukraine.

According to the National Guard, the prisoner fought for only three days. He walked through forest belts past hundreds of bodies of Russian assault troops and eventually voluntarily surrendered to the guards of the "Spartan" brigade.

In captivity, the Belarusian assured that he was ready to switch to Ukraine's side, but asked to hide his face - he is worried about his relatives in Belarus.