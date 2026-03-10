Former MP from OPZZh helped Russia with 1 million euros bypassing sanctions - SBU announced new details of the detention in Kyiv

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine announced new details regarding the detention in Kyiv of an enterprise director in a case involving the provision of over 1.1 million euros to the aggressor country. The individual also turned out to be a former deputy from the banned pro-Russian political party "Opposition Platform - For Life" (OPZZh) in Luhansk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, the individual re-registered his enterprise in the occupied part of eastern Ukraine under Russian law. He also ignored the ban on entrepreneurial activity with the Russian Federation and purchased equipment for his factory from the aggressor state.

After the start of the full-scale war, the individual purchased technological equipment worth over 1 million euros from a Russian company in Naberezhnye Chelny. To conceal trade relations with the occupiers, the perpetrator listed an affiliated Belarusian company as the customer for the goods. In this "circumventing" way, Russian equipment was delivered to the individual's enterprise, and money for it was transferred to the aggressor country. Taxes and other payments from this deal went to the Russian budget, effectively sponsoring the Kremlin's war against Ukraine - reported the SBU.

During searches, smartphones, computer equipment, seals, and documents with evidence of the scheme were found and seized from him.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state). He is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Context

According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, the enterprise for the production of cardboard and paper packaging has been operating since 1994: it is registered in Kyiv, has production facilities in Luhansk Oblast, and branches in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv Oblasts.

Recall

