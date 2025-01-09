Former FBI informant sentenced to six years in prison for lying about Biden bribes from Burisma

A former FBI informant who admitted to lying about the interaction of US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma was sentenced to six years in prison. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

In December, Alexander Smirnov pleaded guilty to lying to his FBI handler about his knowledge of the bribes paid by Burisma Holdings executives to Joe and Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden served on Burisma's board of directors, a role that has attracted the attention of Republican lawmakers for years.

In addition, Smirnov admitted to tax evasion.

Prosecutors working with Special Counsel David Weiss, who investigated the Hunter Biden cases, asked U.S. District Judge Otis Wright in Los Angeles to sentence Smirnov to six years in federal prison.

“The defendant decided in 2020 to take advantage of the position of trust he enjoyed with the FBI to provide false information about one of the candidates for President of the United States in an effort to influence the outcome of the election,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing, referring to Joe Biden's 2020 election campaign.

Smirnov's lawyers demanded a four-year prison sentence, arguing that Smirnov had taken responsibility and suffered a “personal fall” as a result of the case.

Recall

The former FBI informant admittedthat he fabricated a story about $5 million in bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden from the Ukrainian company Burisma. Smirnov also pleaded guilty to tax evasion on $2 million in income.