Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 11621 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137992 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122246 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130313 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130999 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165661 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109758 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159812 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104321 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Former FBI informant sentenced to six years in prison for lying about Biden bribes from Burisma

Former FBI informant sentenced to six years in prison for lying about Biden bribes from Burisma

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21331 views

Alexander Smirnov admitted that he lied about $5 million in bribes from Burisma to Joe and Hunter Biden. A Los Angeles court sentenced him to 6 years in prison for attempting to influence the 2020 elections.

A former FBI informant who admitted to lying about the interaction of US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma was sentenced to six years in prison. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

In December, Alexander Smirnov pleaded guilty to lying to his FBI handler about his knowledge of the bribes paid by Burisma Holdings executives to Joe and Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden served on Burisma's board of directors, a role that has attracted the attention of Republican lawmakers for years.

In addition, Smirnov admitted to tax evasion.

Prosecutors working with Special Counsel David Weiss, who investigated the Hunter Biden cases, asked U.S. District Judge Otis Wright in Los Angeles to sentence Smirnov to six years in federal prison.

“The defendant decided in 2020 to take advantage of the position of trust he enjoyed with the FBI to provide false information about one of the candidates for President of the United States in an effort to influence the outcome of the election,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing, referring to Joe Biden's 2020 election campaign.

Smirnov's lawyers demanded a four-year prison sentence, arguing that Smirnov had taken responsibility and suffered a “personal fall” as a result of the case.

Recall

The former FBI informant admittedthat he fabricated a story about $5 million in bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden from the Ukrainian company Burisma. Smirnov also pleaded guilty to tax evasion on $2 million in income.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

