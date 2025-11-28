Photo: VBET League

The Kyiv TCC reported the mobilization of Denys Harmash, a former football player of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the national team of Ukraine. According to the institution's employees, "Harmash had no deferment or reservation, so he was mobilized." After communicating with recruiters, the athlete independently chose the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in which he will serve. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City TCC and SP.

Details

Against the background of conflicting statements appearing on social networks, the TCC published a clarification to relieve tension and avoid manipulation.

To the attention of the public and media representatives! Manipulative information is being spread online about the alleged detention with the use of force of a former football player of one of the football clubs. It is also noted that he was also demanded a bribe. To prevent the spread of distorted information, we inform you that the National Police delivered former football player Denys Harmash to the Pechersk RTCC and SP of Kyiv to clarify data. He did not have a reservation or deferment from conscription under mobilization. - stated in the message of the Kyiv TCC and SP.

The TCC also emphasized that the ex-football player independently chose the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in which he will further perform military service. He passed the military medical commission and was found fit for service.

The TCC emphasizes that the process took place within the legal framework and without any conflicts.

For reference

Denys Harmash is a Ukrainian midfielder, best known for playing for "Dynamo" Kyiv, with which he spent most of his career (more than ten seasons). He also played for Turkish "Rizespor" and Moldovan "Zimbru" at an early stage of his career, and finished his professional performances at Turkish "Giresunspor".

Harmash played more than 30 matches for the national team of Ukraine, participating in the qualifying cycles of European and world championships.

The football player is well known to fans for his aggressive and emotional playing style, frequent struggles in the center of the field, and sharp character, which often led to conflict episodes and tough duels.

