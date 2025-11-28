Former Dynamo footballer Denys Harmash mobilized: TCC refutes rumors of detention and extortion

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 254 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 3498 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 2404 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense
11:00 AM • 18310 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 15800 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 15885 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 27320 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 18798 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17151 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14803 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.5m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 15409 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 15684 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 18517 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 17615 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 16070 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 256 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 10497 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 18314 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 16402 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 27323 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Andriy Yermak
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 20496 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 37886 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 58125 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 90944 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 106006 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Nord Stream
BM-21 "Grad"
Kh-101

Former Dynamo footballer Denys Harmash mobilized: TCC refutes rumors of detention and extortion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

The Kyiv TCC announced the mobilization of former footballer Denys Harmash, who had no deferment or reservation. The athlete independently chose a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after passing a medical commission and was found fit for service.

Former Dynamo footballer Denys Harmash mobilized: TCC refutes rumors of detention and extortion
Photo: VBET League

The Kyiv TCC reported the mobilization of Denys Harmash, a former football player of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the national team of Ukraine. According to the institution's employees, "Harmash had no deferment or reservation, so he was mobilized." After communicating with recruiters, the athlete independently chose the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in which he will serve. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City TCC and SP.

Details

Against the background of conflicting statements appearing on social networks, the TCC published a clarification to relieve tension and avoid manipulation.

To the attention of the public and media representatives! Manipulative information is being spread online about the alleged detention with the use of force of a former football player of one of the football clubs. It is also noted that he was also demanded a bribe. To prevent the spread of distorted information, we inform you that the National Police delivered former football player Denys Harmash to the Pechersk RTCC and SP of Kyiv to clarify data. He did not have a reservation or deferment from conscription under mobilization.

- stated in the message of the Kyiv TCC and SP.

Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense28.11.25, 15:03 • 2420 views

The TCC also emphasized that the ex-football player independently chose the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in which he will further perform military service. He passed the military medical commission and was found fit for service.

The TCC emphasizes that the process took place within the legal framework and without any conflicts.

For reference

Denys Harmash is a Ukrainian midfielder, best known for playing for "Dynamo" Kyiv, with which he spent most of his career (more than ten seasons). He also played for Turkish "Rizespor" and Moldovan "Zimbru" at an early stage of his career, and finished his professional performances at Turkish "Giresunspor".

Photo: HotSport
Photo: HotSport

Harmash played more than 30 matches for the national team of Ukraine, participating in the qualifying cycles of European and world championships.

The football player is well known to fans for his aggressive and emotional playing style, frequent struggles in the center of the field, and sharp character, which often led to conflict episodes and tough duels.

Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff28.11.25, 00:13 • 12036 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietySports
Mobilization
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine