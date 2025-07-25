Former director of Kyiv City State Administration department arrested for embezzling 75 million hryvnias from Kyiv budget

The Solomyanskyi Court of Kyiv has remanded in custody the former director of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration, suspected of embezzling funds from the city program "Turbota. Nazustrich Kyivianam" (Care. Towards Kyivans), with the right to post bail of 30 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Ruslan Svitlyi, who was appointed director of the social policy department of the Kyiv City State Administration in 2019.

"At the request of investigators from the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast and prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Solomyanskyi District Court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody for the former director of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration. He was also set a bail amount of 30 million hryvnias. The term of the pre-trial detention measure is until September 20, 2025," the post reads.

Prosecutors add that the former official is "suspected of embezzling money allocated from the Kyiv budget within the framework of the city program "Turbota. Nazustrich Kyivianam" (Care. Towards Kyivans)."

The suspects, which include officials from the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration, as well as entrepreneurs who provided services to Kyiv residents under contracts, as stated, "embezzled 75 million hryvnias out of 150 million hryvnias allocated from the city budget."

Addition

In March 2025, suspicions in the same criminal proceeding were already received by the deputy and former deputy director of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration, the director of a private company, and an entrepreneur (former deputy director of the Department of Healthcare of the Kyiv City State Administration), who, as part of an organized group, embezzled money allocated for social assistance to Kyiv residents.

Three more entrepreneurs are suspected of embezzling large sums of money under martial law.

Recall

On July 23, it was reported that the former director of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration and three entrepreneurs were notified of suspicion of embezzling 75 million hryvnias allocated from the Kyiv budget under the "Turbota. Nazustrich Kyivianam" (Care. Towards Kyivans) program. According to the prosecutor's office, the entrepreneurs entered into contracts with the department and received budget funds for providing social services to Kyiv residents who cannot take care of themselves.

However, a significant part of the money was spent not on helping Kyiv residents, but was withdrawn from accounts under the guise of renting offices, cars, and parking spaces, which were not used for the needs of the program participants.