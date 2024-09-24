Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan meet in the US: details of the talks

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, reports UNN.

“During the meeting with Jeyhun Bayramov, we reaffirmed our mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

We are grateful to Azerbaijan for its humanitarian aid and support in demining. We also welcome the process of regional normalization in the South Caucasus,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

