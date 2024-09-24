He called for concrete, swift and decisive joint action: Sibiga attends informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in New York

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71588 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104023 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167857 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138295 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143405 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139153 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182579 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173094 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100576 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110256 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112366 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51014 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57683 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167857 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173094 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200473 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189379 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142042 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142079 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146783 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138192 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155064 views
He called for concrete, swift and decisive joint action: Sibiga attends informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in New York

He called for concrete, swift and decisive joint action: Sibiga attends informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in New York

 • 13683 views

At an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in New York, Andriy Sybiga called for concrete and swift joint action. He emphasized the importance of treating Ukraine as a de facto member of the EU and the country's readiness for the accession process.

The EU Delegation to the UN in New York hosted an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers chaired by EU diplomat Josep Borrell and attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. They talked about achieving victory and peace, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, Sibiga emphasized the critical importance of today's moment for achieving victory and peace. He called for concrete, swift and decisive joint action.

"I urge you to treat Ukraine as a de facto member of the EU, which we will soon become officially. We have already started accession negotiations and are striving to open as many clusters as possible in parallel. Ukraine understands the complexity of this process and is ready to do its "homework", everything in our power to ensure that this accession process is based on merit and lasts exactly as long as it needs to, and not as long as it used to be," the minister said.

While world leaders are gathering at the UNGA: Siberia responds to Russia's brutal attack on Kharkiv24.09.24, 17:16 • 14612 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
united-nationsUnited Nations
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

