He called for concrete, swift and decisive joint action: Sibiga attends informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in New York

The EU Delegation to the UN in New York hosted an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers chaired by EU diplomat Josep Borrell and attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. They talked about achieving victory and peace, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, Sibiga emphasized the critical importance of today's moment for achieving victory and peace. He called for concrete, swift and decisive joint action.

"I urge you to treat Ukraine as a de facto member of the EU, which we will soon become officially. We have already started accession negotiations and are striving to open as many clusters as possible in parallel. Ukraine understands the complexity of this process and is ready to do its "homework", everything in our power to ensure that this accession process is based on merit and lasts exactly as long as it needs to, and not as long as it used to be," the minister said.

