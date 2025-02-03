Forecaster warns of cold snap: when to expect it

Ukraine is expected to have cool or cold weather with temperatures ranging from -7 to +3 degrees in the near future, with frosts likely to increase starting February 19, but the forecast is preliminary, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

"February in Ukraine began with a cold snap and snow. Tomorrow, nighttime temperatures will also be dominated by "minuses", albeit small, but still - 1-4 degrees below zero," Didenko said.

According to her, the temperature will fluctuate from 2 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero during the day on Tuesday.

"In some places in Ukraine, there will be some light snow, so, more for the sake of a beautiful picture. However, today, right now, in the southern part of Ukraine and in the southeast, it is snowing real winter snow (in Crimea - rain)! Drivers, take this information into account!" - Didenko pointed out.

According to the forecast, tomorrow, February 4, there will be light snow in Kyiv. There will be ice on the roads. At night it will be -1...-3 degrees, during the day it will be around zero.