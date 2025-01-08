Forecaster tells when to expect a cold snap in Ukraine

Tomorrow, January 9, it will be warm in Ukraine, with temperatures ranging from +4 to +14 degrees depending on the region. On the weekend of January 11-12, a cold snap is expected, but despite this, Ukraine is experiencing a warm winter, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko posted on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Thursday will be warm in Ukraine," Didenko said.

According to her, the air temperature during the day will be +4...+9 degrees, in the western regions and in the southern part +8...+14 degrees. The weather is expected to be fresher tomorrow in the northern regions, with +3...+6 degrees during the day.

The wind is from the south, moderate, sometimes strong in the west.

"Most of the territory of Ukraine will be determined by a high pressure field, so significant precipitation is unlikely, only in the western regions there will be some light rain," the forecaster said.

January 9 will be without precipitation in Kyiv. The air temperature during the day will be +3+5 degrees. On January 10, it will be +7 degrees in Kyiv.

"But on January 11-12, on Saturday and Sunday, it will get colder in Ukraine. Even though it's getting colder, the warm winter in Ukraine continues," the forecaster noted.

