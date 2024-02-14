Forced soldiers to build a mansion for himself: ex-military commander from Zakarpattia to be tried

The SBI has completed an investigation into the former head of one of the departments of the Uzhhorod District Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support, who forced soldiers to build him a private estate. He will now stand trial. UNN reports this with reference to the SBI.

Details

As noted, the indictment against the former military commander from Zakarpattia has been sent to court.

In the summer of 2023, the SBI exposed an official in cooperation with the National Police.

On the order of the official, subordinate servicemen from January to August last year carried out construction work on his estate instead of serving.

Five soldiers were constantly working on the construction site. Another subordinate, with the approval of his superior, was engaged in entrepreneurial activities instead of service. Despite this, all the soldiers received material support from the state.

"Thus, they were unjustifiably charged and paid more than UAH 500 thousand," the SBI said.

The former military commissar is accused of abuse of power (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

AddendumAddendum

The official was dismissed from his position.

The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of posting UAH 800 thousand bail.

The issue of compensation for the damage caused to the state is being resolved, the SBI said. An administrative report on corruption was also drawn up against the suspect.