The Odesa Port Plant has not yet received the necessary documents from Alseeds Black Sea to obtain a permit to travel on the road that is on the balance sheet of the strategic enterprise. Although the company declared its readiness to do so promptly, UNN reports.

"On May 10, Allseeds Black Sea unauthorizedly allowed a freight vehicle to enter berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port via a road that is on the balance sheet of the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant and is intended for the evacuation of its employees. After that, Alseeds assured the OPP representatives that the company was ready to cooperate and provide the relevant documents.

However, on May 17, history repeated itself, and Alsids again unauthorizedly allowed its vehicles to drive on the road of a strategic enterprise. As a result, the road mentioned in was significantly damaged.

In addition, since OPP is an important link in the grain corridor, Alsids' actions have actually jeopardized the loading of grain on the company's contractor vessels.

Even after that, Odesa Port Plant tried to resolve all issues in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Alcides Black Sea.

However, instead of "promptly" providing the necessary documents and resolving all disputed issues, Alsids chose a different strategy - to apply to the court, to hold a press conference in Kyiv and to scare them with "terrible" consequences of the ban on using the specified road.

According to the OPP, no response has been received from Allseeds Black Sea regarding the signing of the infrastructure use agreement.

Problems with tax authorities and BES searches: what is known about the company that unauthorizedly uses the road of a strategic facility in Odesa region

Recall

The commercial entity Allseeds Black Sea, which is illegally trying to use the OPP road, loudly claims to be a reputable company, but it was involved in a criminal proceeding on tax minimization in the purchase of sunflower and, according to media reports, was on the list of Ukrainian companies that carried out export operations through Swiss intermediaries and thus avoided paying income tax in Ukraine.