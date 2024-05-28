Problems with tax authorities and BES searches: what is known about the company that unauthorizedly uses the road of a strategic facility in Odesa region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 15185 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89471 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141903 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146833 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241548 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172373 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164007 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220748 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45981 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64913 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108066 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36244 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68561 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241546 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207195 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233196 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220266 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 15185 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17702 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24041 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108070 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111914 views
Problems with tax authorities and BES searches: what is known about the company that unauthorizedly uses the road of a strategic facility in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 205585 views

Instead of obtaining permits, the commercial entity Allseeds Black Sea began to use the road, which is on the balance sheet of the strategic facility Odesa Port Plant, without authorization.

In Odesa region, a scandal continues to rage because the commercial structure "Alcides Black Sea" began to use the road, which is on the balance sheet of the strategic object "Odesa Port Plant", without obtaining permits. This is not the first scandal involving this company, and it seems to be its trademark style to make a fuss instead of acting according to the law, UNN writes .

Details

Alsids Black Sea has repeatedly had problems with the tax service. In particular, back in 2019, this commercial entity was involved in criminal proceedings on tax minimization in the purchase of sunflower. According to the ruling of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv, in order to minimize tax liabilities, representatives of the ALLSEEDS group, which includes Allseeds Black Sea, created a scheme to purchase sunflower for cash without properly reflecting these transactions in the accounting and tax records of the companies.

In addition, according to journalists, a number of Ukrainian companies in 2020 used Swiss intermediaries to minimize taxes and resell goods to other countries. Among these Ukrainian companies was Alsids Black Sea.

In addition, in September 2023, the BES and the SBU conducted searches at the Allseeds terminal in Pivdennyi port as part of an investigation into the counterparties with which the company worked. During these searches, the company decided not to provide the documents for which law enforcement officers had come, and instead began to claim that their work was being blocked.

The tax problems of Allseeds Black Sea suggest that the company is used to "bending" the state in its own interests. And under martial law, tax evasion looks even more cynical.

In addition, it seems to be commonplace for the company to ignore civilized business laws and instead shout that they are being prevented from working. Therefore, the question arises whether the blocking of the Odesa Port Plant is not another attempt by Alcides Black Sea to push its interests and circumvent the law.

Recall

A commercial entity, Allseeds Black Sea, tried to use a road owned by the OPP to transport vegetable oil to the berths at Pivdennyi port. The company did not provide the necessary package of documents to obtain the appropriate permit to use this road, and instead began to use it unauthorizedly.

During the unauthorized use of the said road, the company destroyed the road surface with its trucks .

In addition, on May 22, Allseeds Black Sea organized the blocking of the roadleading to berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

