Businessmen Groza and Naumenko forced the ex-director of the Olympex grain terminal to work with the under-sanctioned Alperin

Vitaly Marchenko, former director of Olympex Coupe International, was forced to work with the companies of sub-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin to please businessmen Sergei Groga and Vladimir Naumenko.

Olympex Coupe International LLC is part of the GNT Group of companies Groza and Naumenko. Previously, it was Olympex Coupe International that managed the Olympex grain terminal.

According to sources close to the businessmen, Groza and Naumenko actually forced Marchenko to work with smuggler Vadim Alperin, who was sanctioned by the National Security Council in 2021 and stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship. This happened after Marchenko allegedly created exclusive working conditions at the terminal for one of their companies at the behest of Groza and Naumenko.

This information is also confirmed by the materials of the appeal, which was considered by the Odessa Court of Appeal. In particular, the criminal proceeding #32021160000000013, in which the company of the sub-sanctioned Alperin's company Agiros is mentioned, concerns tax evasion on a particularly large scale. As part of this case, part of the property of Olympex Coupe International LLC was arrested, and the company appealed against the arrest.

According to the court ruling, more than 20,000 tons of corn was loaded from the Olympex terminal onto the vessel New Faith, whose exporter was Agiros LLC.

In addition, the terminal stored more than 10,000 tons of wheat, the exporter of which was also Agiros.

“Gray” grain exports at the Olympex terminal. What is known

Another proof of Groza and Naumenko's active cooperation with the under-sanctioned Alperin is the bill of lading published by journalists, according to which the company Attollo Granum, controlled by the businessmen, shipped wheat from Alperin's company Agiros at the Olympex terminal.

At the same time, according to data, Alperin's Olympex terminal can now handle about 150,000 tons of grain per month. Even taking into account the lowest price of 150 euros per ton, we can talk about the amount of 22.5 million euros per month, of which the Ukrainian budget receives nothing.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported that Vadim Alperin, a well-known smuggler under sanctions and stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, with the help of his businessman friends Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, is trying to block the operation of the Olympex grain terminal in Odessa Region, which will certainly play into Russia's hands in its plans to block the grain corridor.