Businessmen Groza and Naumenko forced the ex-director of the Olympex grain terminal to work with the under-sanctioned Alperin

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 61386 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137800 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142955 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236067 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170850 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163202 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147608 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112915 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204849 views

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 45637 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 59858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108248 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 41605 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103918 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204849 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 7483 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103918 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108248 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157959 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156765 views
Businessmen Groza and Naumenko forced the ex-director of the Olympex grain terminal to work with the under-sanctioned Alperin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118914 views

Businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko forced the ex-director of the Olimpex grain terminal to cooperate with sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin.

Vitaly Marchenko, former director of Olympex Coupe International, was forced to work with the companies of sub-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin to please businessmen Sergei Groga and Vladimir Naumenko.

Olympex Coupe International LLC is part of the GNT Group of companies Groza and Naumenko. Previously, it was Olympex Coupe International that managed the Olympex grain terminal.

According to sources close to the businessmen, Groza and Naumenko actually forced Marchenko to work with smuggler Vadim Alperin, who was sanctioned by the National Security Council in 2021 and stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship. This happened after Marchenko allegedly created exclusive working conditions at the terminal for one of their companies at the behest of Groza and Naumenko.

This information is also confirmed by the materials of the appeal, which was considered by the Odessa Court of Appeal. In particular, the criminal proceeding #32021160000000013, in which the company of the sub-sanctioned Alperin's company Agiros is mentioned, concerns tax evasion on a particularly large scale. As part of this case, part of the property of Olympex Coupe International LLC was arrested, and the company appealed against the arrest.

According to the court ruling, more than 20,000 tons of corn was loaded from the Olympex terminal onto the vessel New Faith, whose exporter was Agiros LLC.

In addition, the terminal stored more than 10,000 tons of wheat, the exporter of which was also Agiros.

Image

“Gray” grain exports at the Olympex terminal. What is known27.05.2024, 09:59 • 179883 views

Another proof of Groza and Naumenko's active cooperation with the under-sanctioned Alperin is the bill of lading published by journalists, according to which the company Attollo Granum, controlled by the businessmen, shipped wheat from Alperin's company Agiros at the Olympex terminal.

At the same time, according to data, Alperin's Olympex terminal can now handle about 150,000 tons of grain per month. Even taking into account the lowest price of 150 euros per ton, we can talk about the amount of 22.5 million euros per month, of which the Ukrainian budget receives nothing.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported that Vadim Alperin, a well-known smuggler under sanctions and stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, with the help of his businessman friends Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, is trying to block the operation of the Olympex grain terminal in Odessa Region, which will certainly play into Russia's hands in its plans to block the grain corridor.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising