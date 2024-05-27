"Gray" grain exports at the Olympex terminal. What is known.

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 72068 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139358 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144442 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238543 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171642 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163563 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147862 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219384 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 69200 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110019 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 52124 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105776 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 50394 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219384 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205944 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219212 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 7371 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 15364 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105776 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110019 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158381 views
"Gray" grain exports at the Olympex terminal. What is known

“Gray” grain exports at the Olympex terminal. What is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 179884 views

"Gray" grain exports at the Olympex terminal. What is known.

The problem of "gray" grain exports has existed in Ukraine for a number of years. In the recent period, such violations have become less frequent, but they still exist. This is evidenced, in particular, by the criminal proceedings, which are being investigated by the Territorial Department of the Kiev Economic Security Bureau, about "gray" grain exports and money laundering that took place at the Olympex terminal when it was managed by the GNT Group of Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, the UNN writes.

According to the decision of the Pechersky district court of Kiev, which arrested the property of Olympex Coupe International LLC, which is part of the structure of the GNT Group of Groza and Naumenko, during the pre-trial investigation, law enforcers exposed a scheme to export agricultural products from Ukraine without paying taxes by using the details of companies with signs of "riskiness" in export operations.

In particular, according to the investigation, the actual delivery and cash settlement were carried out at the production facilities, i.e. directly at the Olympex terminal controlled by Groza and Naumenko through Olympex Coupe International and Attollo Granum.

"Integral property complexes at the specified addresses are used in illegal activities for storage, accumulation and transshipment of agricultural products of ‘risky’ ARD (subjuncts of economic activity - ed.)", - stated in the court materials.

During interrogation on November 11, 2023, Vitaly Marchenko, who at the time was the director of Olympex Coupe International LLC, confirmed that his company  provides loading, storage and unloading services for agricultural products.

According to the investigation, the following "risky" enterprises were used in the scheme: "AUTSTAFF 19, EXPRESS ALL and AGROTRANS-GROUPP. With their help, more than 40,000 tons of grain and oilseeds disappeared from the terminal in 2023.

During searches at the grain terminal, law enforcers found agro-products without documents on the property owners. Thus, on November 10, 2023, Olimpex had grain residues: about 22.6 thousand tons of wheat, almost 9 thousand tons of corn and 11 thousand tons of soybeans.

Groza and Naumenko's company GNT Group has blocked the operation of a grain terminal in Odessa. Detailed chronology of the conflict22.05.2024, 09:00 • 351104 views

The chairman of the Agrarian Union of Ukraine, Hennadiy Novikov, told UNN in a commentary that "gray" or "black" grain exports will exist as long as settlements are made in cash. At the same time, he said, the number of non-cash settlements for agro-products has recently increased.

"It's already about 50/50 between cash and non-cash payments. In the past, cashless was 3-5%, if 10% is good, the rest is for cash. Therefore, the situation has improved, but not 100%," he said.

According to Novikov, exporters should not be interested in "black" exports because they will not receive VAT refunds and will lose competitiveness.

"Another thing is that they sell (products - ed.) to subsidiaries and withdraw capital, but this is a little different. It's not black exports, it's financial transactions, violations and the like," he said.

This explains, inter alia, why Groza and Naumenko's company, as alleged in submissions of the High Court of England and Wales, transported the allegedly spoiled grain out of the Olympex terminal on vessels controlled by them, GNT Europe.

According to Novikov, conditions were specially created at the grain terminal for one port operator. "There they forced or created conditions so that through a certain operator who had certain opportunities at this terminal they, so to speak, exported," Novikov said.

We are talking about Attollo Granum LLC, which had an exclusive contract with the terminal and was free to do as it pleased.

In particular, according to journalists' information, the Attollo Granum company controlled by Groza and Naumenko obtained half of the Olympex grain terminal through a scheme of illegal sale. It actively cooperates with the company of one of the most famous smugglers in Ukraine - Vadym Alperin, who fell under sanctions of the National Security Council in 2021 and was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship.

As proof of their cooperation, the journalists published a photo of the bill of lading, by which Attollo Granum shipped wheat to Alperin's company Agiros.

At the same time, according to data of the RBC-Ukraine publication, Alperin's company can now handle about 150,000 tons of grain per month through the Olympex Kupe terminal. Even taking into account the lowest price of 150 euros per ton, we are talking about 22.5m euros per month, of which the Ukrainian budget receives nothing.

russia is trying to block the grain corridor through sanctioned Alperin and his friends24.05.2024, 09:00 • 242747 views

Experts interviewed by UNN claim that last year alone, Attollo Granum made a net profit of 37 million dollars. At the same time, it officially declared a loss of more than 1.8 million hryvnias. It is not difficult to imagine how much the Ukrainian budget could have received if such port operators as Attollo Granum had been more decent.

Recall

The  GNT Group, owned by businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, received investment loans from two US funds in 2019 and 2021 to develop the Olympex grain terminal in Odessa, which it owned at the time. These companies Groza and Naumenko, according to media reports, were actively cooperating with the company of the under-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin, who was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Deciding not to repay their creditors, Groza and Naumenko took out loans from Ukrainian banks Vostok and Pivdenniy against the property of the grain terminal, which was already pledged to the Americans. 

Through an uncomplicated scheme using controlled companies and Ukrainian banks, they resold the property of Olympex several times, trying to retain control over the terminal in this way.

Ukrainian law enforcers have opened several criminal cases in connection with the situation around Olimpex. For example, one of Naumenko and Groza's companies was found guilty of gray export of grain that was stored at the terminal.

And creditors, in turn, in international arbitrations demand the return of their funds and quite successfully. In particular, an English arbitration tribunal decided on a worldwide freeze of Groza's and Naumenko's assets.

More details about the conflict around the grain terminal Olympex can be read in the material: "Groza and Naumenko's company GNT Group blocked the work of the grain terminal in Odessa. Detailed chronology of the conflict".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

