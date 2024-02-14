New explosions heard in occupied Crimea in the morning: what is known

Explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea continued this morning, reports of possible disposal of ammunition, informs the telegram channel "Crimean wind", UNN writes.

Details

As noted, explosions were heard in Dzhankoy, Nizhnegorsk, and Sovetsky districts of Crimea. In the latter, as stated, "the doors of the houses were shaking from the blast wave". Smoke columns were reportedly not visible.

"The explosions heard 30-40 minutes ago in Crimea are probably the disposal of ammunition at the Starokrymsky training ground in Kirovsky district. The wind is blowing in the direction of the Sovetsky district," the telegram channel later said.

As stated, "in villages near the landfill, car alarms go off and plaster crumbles in houses.

Addendum

The ammunition depots at the Starokrymsk training ground were blown up on the night of July 19, 2023. Since then, the unexploded shells have been disposed of.