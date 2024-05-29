Ukrainians do not support Getmantsev's idea of drawing a reservation from mobilization in the lottery – Survey (video)

Ukrainians interviewed by UNN do not support the idea of the head of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Getmantsev to draw a reservation from mobilization in the lottery, because, in their opinion, this will not be a fair approach. In addition, respondents have doubts that such a process will be transparent.

Hetmantsev, in a comment to journalists, noted that it would be fair if the reservation from mobilization was raffled off in a lottery. Despite the video, Hetmantsev tried to justify that he did not say this, and accuse the media of lying.

Ukrainians in the survey UNN expressed surprise at such an idea of Getmantsev, as well as their negative attitude towards it.

"This is a horror that is happening in this country," said one of the respondents.

Respondents also note that the mobilization reservation cannot be distributed to the right and left. It should be received by employees of strategic enterprises.

In addition, the respondents expressed doubts about the transparency of the reservation draw. "This is nonsense. And where is the guarantee that the lottery will be fair," said one of the respondents.

Ukrainians noted that they do not consider this approach to booking from mobilization fair.

Recall

Members of the national security committee sharply criticized the idea of holding a lottery for mobilization bookings proposed by Daniil Getmantsev, calling it complete nonsense that will not be supported.

Military expert Ivan Yakubets believes that his idea of drawing armor from the mobilization of Hetmans in the lottery "spits on the Constitution" of Ukraine. He is convinced that the drawing of armor from mobilization will not be accepted not only by the expert community, but also by the military, who are now defending Ukraine from the Russian invaders.

According to military expert Oleg Zhdanov, Getmantsev's idea is crazy.

Social users compared Hetmantsev's idea of raffling off a lottery mobilization reservation with the movie "The Hunger Games".