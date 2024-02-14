Defense land worth more than UAH 803 million, within the border zone with Romania, was returned to the state

State registration was canceled and land with an area of more than 50 hectares, which had previously been illegally transferred from state to communal ownership with a change of purpose for farming, was returned to the state.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Prosecutors of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office have succeeded in canceling state registration and returning defense land worth over UAH 803 million to the state. - , the message says.

In particular, it is stated that prosecutors proved that a land plot located within the border strip of the Ukrainian-Romanian border with an area of more than 50 hectares was illegally transferred from state to communal ownership with a change of purpose for farming.

The Commercial Court of Zakarpattia Region upheld the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Currently, the defense land is in permanent use by the 27th Border Guard Detachment named after the Heroes of the Carpathian Sich of the Western Regional Board of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to monitor compliance with the country's border security regime.

