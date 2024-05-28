Court plans to impose a measure of restraint on former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Smirnov today

Today at 15:00 the High Anti-Corruption Court plans to consider a motion to apply a preventive measure to the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Smirnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million. This was reported to UNN by Olesia Chemeris, Head of Communications at the HACC.

Addendum

Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov was served with a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million.

In February 2023, journalists found outthat in 2022, the brother of the then deputy head of the OP, Andrii Smyrnov, Ihor, purchased property, including an apartment and a land plot in the Carpathians, at a price significantly below the market price, totaling a quarter of a million dollars. On March 29, 2024, Zelenskyi fired Andrii Yermak's deputy, Andrii Smyrnov.