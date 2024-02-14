"Cinema for the sake of Victory!": a movie screening for the Guardsmen took place in Kyiv region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"Cinema for the sake of Victory!": a movie screening for the Guardsmen took place in Kyiv region

"Cinema for the sake of Victory!": a movie screening for the Guardsmen took place in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

The National Guard of Ukraine screened the Ukrainian feature film My Carpathian Grandfather as part of the national tour Cinema for Victory, which aims to unite people around national values and culture despite the war.

Great Ukrainian cinema continues to travel around Ukraine as part of the national tour "Cinema for Victory!". Recently, screenings took place in the Kyiv region, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Details

Servicemen of the National Guard watched the feature film "My Carpathian Grandfather" by Zaza Buadze.

The film was released in December 2023 and premiered at the Odesa International Film Festival in August of the same year.

The film was presented by People's Artist of Ukraine Bohdan Beniuk, who played one of the main roles in the movie. In his speech, he thanked the soldiers for defending their homeland from Russian invaders and spoke about the plot and funny moments during the preparation and filming of the movie.

This movie is about our Carpathians, the Ukrainian spirit, and it is just finding its audience. It was also presented abroad, because the events in it take place not only in Ukraine but also in Italy. In general, it tells about relationships and the thoughts that accompany us throughout our lives - the feeling of love for parents, children, grandchildren, and our family, because this is what the Ukrainian nation is based on

- Beniuk comments.

We would like to remind you that the project "Cinema for Victory!" is being implemented at the initiative of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Watch Ukrainian Association, with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Deloitte Ukraine, as well as with the assistance of Vavilon, UkrKinoFest, the Union of TV and Film Industry Entrepreneurs, individual units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine in cooperation with regional military-civilian administrations and the National Police of Ukraine.

Last year, Ukraine's large-scale project Cinema for Victory won one of the world's most prestigious communications awards, the SABRE Awards. This award recognizes campaigns and agencies that demonstrate the highest level of strategic planning, creativity, and business results.

"Culture is part of our struggle in the war against Russia. Since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, more than 6 million people have left their homes and migrated to other regions of our country. That is why we aimed to unite people around national values, identity and culture, to motivate them and support them with this tour. For us, the SABRE Awards is another opportunity to tell the world about the resilience of Ukrainians. Because despite the shelling and blackouts, we continue to hold the cultural front," said Tetiana Volochai, director of the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation.

We would like to add that it was with the support of the MHP Community Foundation that a special movie car was manufactured, which allows broadcasting films in the open air, even in places that are not suitable for this.

For more information

MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

