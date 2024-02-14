"Cinema for the sake of Victory!": a movie screening for the Guardsmen took place in Kyiv region

Great Ukrainian cinema continues to travel around Ukraine as part of the national tour "Cinema for Victory!". Recently, screenings took place in the Kyiv region, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Details

Servicemen of the National Guard watched the feature film "My Carpathian Grandfather" by Zaza Buadze.

The film was released in December 2023 and premiered at the Odesa International Film Festival in August of the same year.

The film was presented by People's Artist of Ukraine Bohdan Beniuk, who played one of the main roles in the movie. In his speech, he thanked the soldiers for defending their homeland from Russian invaders and spoke about the plot and funny moments during the preparation and filming of the movie.

This movie is about our Carpathians, the Ukrainian spirit, and it is just finding its audience. It was also presented abroad, because the events in it take place not only in Ukraine but also in Italy. In general, it tells about relationships and the thoughts that accompany us throughout our lives - the feeling of love for parents, children, grandchildren, and our family, because this is what the Ukrainian nation is based on - Beniuk comments.

We would like to remind you that the project "Cinema for Victory!" is being implemented at the initiative of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Watch Ukrainian Association, with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Deloitte Ukraine, as well as with the assistance of Vavilon, UkrKinoFest, the Union of TV and Film Industry Entrepreneurs, individual units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine in cooperation with regional military-civilian administrations and the National Police of Ukraine.

Last year, Ukraine's large-scale project Cinema for Victory won one of the world's most prestigious communications awards, the SABRE Awards. This award recognizes campaigns and agencies that demonstrate the highest level of strategic planning, creativity, and business results.

"Culture is part of our struggle in the war against Russia. Since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, more than 6 million people have left their homes and migrated to other regions of our country. That is why we aimed to unite people around national values, identity and culture, to motivate them and support them with this tour. For us, the SABRE Awards is another opportunity to tell the world about the resilience of Ukrainians. Because despite the shelling and blackouts, we continue to hold the cultural front," said Tetiana Volochai, director of the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation.

We would like to add that it was with the support of the MHP Community Foundation that a special movie car was manufactured, which allows broadcasting films in the open air, even in places that are not suitable for this.

For more information



