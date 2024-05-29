In Prague, Shmyhal and EU leaders discussed the supply of artillery ammunition, air defense systems, and increasing Ukrainian defense production

A working meeting was held in Prague with the Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Latvia, Denmark, the Netherlands and the President of Poland. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

In Prague, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Latvia's Eiks Silina, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen, the Netherlands' Mark Rutte, and President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

The meeting discussed key issues of supporting Ukraine in its struggle for independence.

The first item on the agenda was the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition, which has already raised more than €1.6 billion.

The second issue was providing Ukraine with air defense systems. It was noted that Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot systems and modern combat aircraft as soon as possible.

They also discussed increasing production by the Ukrainian defense industry. Ukraine is interested in establishing joint ventures, transferring technology, building new enterprises, and financing Ukrainian production.

Among other issues, they discussed the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16.

I am confident that our today's high-level talks will yield very good results for Ukraine on the battlefield and for achieving a just peace - Denys Shmyhal said .

