Shmyhal and Czech Prime Minister discuss implementation of artillery initiative

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 31809 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 98759 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143170 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147926 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243135 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172691 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164251 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148138 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221717 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52673 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72286 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109517 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 44688 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 78706 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243135 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221717 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234045 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221073 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 31809 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22892 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28493 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109517 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112336 views
Shmyhal and Czech Prime Minister discuss implementation of artillery initiative

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76182 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala in Prague to discuss the implementation of the artillery initiative, increased pressure on Russia through sanctions, and the confiscation of its frozen assets.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Prague, where he met with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala. They discussed, among other things, the implementation of the artillery initiative, which has already raised more than 1.6 billion euros, and joint production in the defense industry, UNN reports .

We arrived in Prague at the invitation of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to participate in a broad working meeting on Ukraine's needs together with the leaders of Poland, Latvia, Denmark, the Netherlands, and a representative of the United States. During the bilateral meeting with Mr. Fiala, we discussed the implementation of the artillery initiative, which has already raised more than EUR 1.6 billion. It is important for us that the ammunition is delivered on time, systematically and according to the schedule starting in June

- Shmyhal said on Telegram.

“He has every right”: Czech President supports Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory28.05.24, 14:19 • 22325 views

They also discussed the possibility of using partner weapons to defend themselves on the aggressor's territory.

I am grateful to Mr. Prime Minister for his support in this matter. The topics of the conversation included joint production in the defense industry, joining efforts to increase pressure on Russia. Sanctions, confiscation of Russian assets, peace formula, topical issues of cooperation

- Shmyhal said.

For reference

The Czech Republic is leading an initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine from non-EU countries.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
petr-fialaPetr Fiala
praguePrague
latviaLatvia
telegramTelegram
denmarkDenmark
czech-republicCzech Republic
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

