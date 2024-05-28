Shmyhal and Czech Prime Minister discuss implementation of artillery initiative

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Prague, where he met with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala. They discussed, among other things, the implementation of the artillery initiative, which has already raised more than 1.6 billion euros, and joint production in the defense industry, UNN reports .

We arrived in Prague at the invitation of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to participate in a broad working meeting on Ukraine's needs together with the leaders of Poland, Latvia, Denmark, the Netherlands, and a representative of the United States. During the bilateral meeting with Mr. Fiala, we discussed the implementation of the artillery initiative, which has already raised more than EUR 1.6 billion. It is important for us that the ammunition is delivered on time, systematically and according to the schedule starting in June - Shmyhal said on Telegram.

They also discussed the possibility of using partner weapons to defend themselves on the aggressor's territory.

I am grateful to Mr. Prime Minister for his support in this matter. The topics of the conversation included joint production in the defense industry, joining efforts to increase pressure on Russia. Sanctions, confiscation of Russian assets, peace formula, topical issues of cooperation - Shmyhal said.

For reference

The Czech Republic is leading an initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine from non-EU countries.