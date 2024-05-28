A baby girl was born in Lviv: how much she weighs

In Lviv, a baby girl weighing more than 5.5 kg was born at St. Anne's Hospital. This was reported by the press service of the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

Details

The parents of the newborn are 24-year-old Khrystyna and 25-year-old Taras Artyshky from the village of Krotoshyn, Lviv region. The girl was named Zlata.

The happy parents promised their doctor to return for the boy soon.

