Human rights activist: Millions of people are defending Ukraine, and NABU is trying to seize ATO soldiers' land to make the government look bad in the eyes of the military

By attempting to arrest the land plots of NABU members, it calls into question the legality of their receipt and also exposes the entire state government in the eyes of the military, which, according to this logic, actually renounces its promises and obligations. This opinion was voiced by human rights activist Eduard Bagirov in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

Bagirov emphasized that the state has developed a legal mechanism for allocating land plots to ATO participants. Now, with its actions, NABU is trying to call it into question. And this is despite the fact that many ATO participants are now defending our country from Russian aggressors with weapons.

We are a country at war, with millions of citizens defending Ukraine. And this will cause misunderstandings, at the very least, because this is the legal right of our military - the right to land. First giving permission, and then questioning the legality of these documents for land plots will cause our defenders and the military to be uncertain that the state is 100% fulfilling its duties in accordance with the laws of Ukraine. If law enforcement officials make public statements that land plots are not the subject of a crime in a criminal case, then this arrest is nothing more than an encroachment on the right to use land plots. This will cause at least indignation on the part of the military, and on the other hand, it undermines the credibility of the law enforcement agency that makes such decisions. It is impossible to make decisions that call into question the laws and actions of public authorities based on the assumptions of investigators there or other bodies - Bagirov noted.

Context

We are talking about land plots that were privatized in 2017-18 for free to more than a thousand ATO participants. The NABU and the SAPO believe that these lands were used by the National Agrarian Academy (NAAS) when the soldiers privatized them. However, the anti-corruption activists' version contradicts the decision of the Supreme Court, which ruled that the NAAS did not have any official documents of land use rights.

During the consideration of the case, the courts of previous instances found the absence of state acts for the right of permanent use of land plots both by SE Iskra, SE Nadiia and the enterprises whose legal successors they are

Despite this, SAPO prosecutor Anastasia Andronova said during a meeting of the HACCU Appeals Chamber that the seizure of these land plots is planned in the near future .

Those (lands - ed.) that were transferred to the ownership of ATO participants and other persons - we actually had a pre-trial investigation going on, and we decided that it would be more appropriate to do so when we have more complete evidence. In March of this year, we received a number of expert examinations, which were actually attached to the petition materials, which, in our opinion, substantiate the suspicion, and we will soon decide on further measures - said the SAPO representative.

Most of all this situation outrages the ATO soldiers themselves, most of whom are now at the front, defending the country at the cost of their own lives. They claim that the land was legally registered. Currently, they are leased, for which the soldiers receive money. In response to the threats of the NABU and SAPO to seize their land, they answer: “let them come to the frontline”.