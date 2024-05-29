Human rights activist: Millions of people are defending Ukraine, and NABU is trying to seize ATO soldiers' land to make the government look bad in the eyes of the military

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 73559 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 139571 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 144649 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238869 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 171736 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 163608 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 147899 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219536 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112946 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206085 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110240 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34603 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 53304 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106012 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 51956 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238869 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219536 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206085 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232162 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219336 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 8809 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106012 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110240 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158448 views
Human rights activist: Millions of people are defending Ukraine, and NABU is trying to seize ATO soldiers' land to make the government look bad in the eyes of the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104344 views

Human rights activist Eduard Bagirov emphasized that the state has developed a legal mechanism for allocating land plots to ATO participants, but NABU is trying to call it into question.

By attempting to arrest the land plots of NABU members, it calls into question the legality of their receipt and also exposes the entire state government in the eyes of the military, which, according to this logic, actually renounces its promises and obligations. This opinion was voiced by human rights activist Eduard Bagirov in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

Bagirov emphasized that the state has developed a legal mechanism for allocating land plots to ATO participants. Now, with its actions, NABU is trying to call it into question. And this is despite the fact that many ATO participants are now defending our country from Russian aggressors with weapons.     

We are a country at war, with millions of citizens defending Ukraine. And this will cause misunderstandings, at the very least, because this is the legal right of our military - the right to land. First giving permission, and then questioning the legality of these documents for land plots will cause our defenders and the military to be uncertain that the state is 100% fulfilling its duties in accordance with the laws of Ukraine. If law enforcement officials make public statements that land plots are not the subject of a crime in a criminal case, then this arrest is nothing more than an encroachment on the right to use land plots. This will cause at least indignation on the part of the military, and on the other hand, it undermines the credibility of the law enforcement agency that makes such decisions. It is impossible to make decisions that call into question the laws and actions of public authorities based on the assumptions of investigators there or other bodies

- Bagirov noted.

Context

We are talking about land plots that were privatized in 2017-18 for free to more than a thousand ATO participants. The NABU and the SAPO believe that these lands were used by the National Agrarian Academy (NAAS) when the soldiers privatized them. However, the anti-corruption activists' version contradicts the decision of the Supreme Court, which ruled that the NAAS did not have any official documents of land use rights. 

During the consideration of the case, the courts of previous instances found the absence of state acts for the right of permanent use of land plots both by SE Iskra, SE Nadiia and the enterprises whose legal successors they are

Despite this, SAPO prosecutor Anastasia Andronova said during a meeting of the HACCU Appeals Chamber that the seizure of these land plots is planned in the near future

Those (lands - ed.) that were transferred to the ownership of ATO participants and other persons - we actually had a pre-trial investigation going on, and we decided that it would be more appropriate to do so when we have more complete evidence. In March of this year, we received a number of expert examinations, which were actually attached to the petition materials, which, in our opinion, substantiate the suspicion, and we will soon decide on further measures

Most of all this situation outrages the ATO soldiers themselves, most of whom are now at the front, defending the country at the cost of their own lives. They claim that the land was legally registered. Currently, they are leased, for which the soldiers receive money. In response to the threats of the NABU and SAPO to seize their land, they answer: “let them come to the frontline”.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising