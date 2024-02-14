ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Despite talks of peace, russia is ready to wage a long war against Ukraine - Estonian intelligence chief

Kyiv

 24690 views

russia sees the war with Ukraine as a long-term one, and peace talks are aimed at undermining Western support for Ukraine rather than ending the war, the head of Estonia's foreign intelligence service believes.

Despite rumors in the West about russia's interest in peace in the war with Ukraine, russia sees this war as a long one. This was stated by the head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department, Kaupo Rosin, on the ETV channel, UNN reports.

Details

He believes that russia is waging a war of conquest against its neighbor and has ambitions bigger than Ukraine.

Its ambition is to change the entire European security order. In two years of war, the goal has not been achieved, but the goals, which include the political and military enslavement of Ukraine, have not changed

- Rosin said.

According to him, russia is ready to continue the war for as long as it takes, despite the fact that it is trying to spread rumors in the West that it is interested in peace.

russia sees Western support for Ukraine as a risk factor, and therefore tries to undermine it, including by talking about a possible peace. According to him, this narrative is actively spread by various people whom russia is trying to attract as information or influence agents. In particular, various russian analysts who can still travel, academics, etc. According to him, Western society likes talk of peace.

But don't be fooled. russia sees the war with Ukraine as a long-term one. A short truce that will supposedly freeze the conflict will not end it. It will give russia time to gather its forces, and then the war will continue in the same spirit. This talk of peace is more something to talk about with the West. According to russians, Western society is very receptive to this kind of talk

- Rosin explained.

Anastasia Ryabokon

