Despite talks of peace, russia is ready to wage a long war against Ukraine - Estonian intelligence chief

Despite rumors in the West about russia's interest in peace in the war with Ukraine, russia sees this war as a long one. This was stated by the head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department, Kaupo Rosin, on the ETV channel, UNN reports.

Details

He believes that russia is waging a war of conquest against its neighbor and has ambitions bigger than Ukraine.

Its ambition is to change the entire European security order. In two years of war, the goal has not been achieved, but the goals, which include the political and military enslavement of Ukraine, have not changed - Rosin said.

According to him, russia is ready to continue the war for as long as it takes, despite the fact that it is trying to spread rumors in the West that it is interested in peace.

russia sees Western support for Ukraine as a risk factor, and therefore tries to undermine it, including by talking about a possible peace. According to him, this narrative is actively spread by various people whom russia is trying to attract as information or influence agents. In particular, various russian analysts who can still travel, academics, etc. According to him, Western society likes talk of peace.

But don't be fooled. russia sees the war with Ukraine as a long-term one. A short truce that will supposedly freeze the conflict will not end it. It will give russia time to gather its forces, and then the war will continue in the same spirit. This talk of peace is more something to talk about with the West. According to russians, Western society is very receptive to this kind of talk - Rosin explained.

