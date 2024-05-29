Scandals in NABU and SAPO undermine the reputation of their external managers and point to corruption-MP

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 30836 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 98086 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143082 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147849 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243012 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172653 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164218 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148135 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221652 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52171 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 71754 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109419 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 44046 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 77973 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243008 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221030 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 30779 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28253 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109419 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112316 views
Actual
Scandals in NABU and SAPO undermine the reputation of their external managers and point to corruption-MP

Scandals in NABU and SAPO undermine the reputation of their external managers and point to corruption-MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121439 views

Scandals in NABU and SAPO undermine the reputation of their external managers and point to corruption, MP Oleksiy Kucherenko believes.

Scandals in NABU and SAPO undermine the reputation of foreign structures behind them and point to corruption. This was stated by MP Alexey Kucherenko in an exclusive comment UNN.

When I look at their (NABU – Ed.) actions [ let them not be offended by me, especially this PR... they haven't had time to conduct a search yet – they are already posting photos, some bills. And then you look-you laid out those unfortunate 3 thousand dollars. They violate at least the presumption of innocence, and the ethical standards of such a powerful law enforcement structure are very seriously violated

Alexey Kucherenko said.

As an example of the latest scandals in the anti-corruption bodies, the MP commented on the case of First Deputy NABU Gizo Uglava about the "information leak". According to him, if it is proved to this detective, it is definitely corruption. At the same time, he noted that the issue of dismissing the head is likely to be discussed with foreign structures.

"Let me say subtly – we have a system of relations built in such a way that this (dismissal – ED.) will not only be our internal business. Because we have such bodies that are very closely supervised by other foreign structures that rely on them to control the use of funds. But I have a deep doubt that all these bodies that are associated with external influence, that they are so immaculately honest both in reputation and in their actions," Kucherenko said.

According to him, in order to avoid such situations as with Uglava, it may be worth introducing cross – control between services-when some security forces check others.

"This is absolutely not bad and it is an effective measure in many countries. When the special services and law enforcement agencies have mutual cross – control-that is, even such competition, and it benefits society and the fight against corruption. The main thing is that it should be healthy, this is competition," the MP added.

Add

Recently, NABU Director Semyon Krivonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation into the alleged information leak to the Bureau. On the eve of this event, it was reported that as part of the investigation of possible downpours, searches were conducted at the home of one of the NABU investigators.

recall

Recently, the NABU's actions actually disrupted Ukraine's negotiations with Poland on unblocking borders. The Poles took advantage of the NABU case against ex-minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solsky about the alleged seizure of land and, citing "corruption", withdrew from the negotiations. Some experts are inclined to believe that this was intended and the Solsky case did not accidentally coincide with the demarche of the Poles, who meanwhile are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising