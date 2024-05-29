Enemy moves military equipment and personnel in Donetsk region - "ATESH"

Enemy military equipment and personnel are moving in Donetsk region. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the movement of military equipment and personnel is observed in the Donetsk region, which indicates intensive changes in the tactics of the occupation forces.

According to ATES agents, the "Center" group of the occupation forces is compensating for the losses of personnel in the "South" group that were incurred in the areas of Rozdolivka and Chasovyi Yar.

