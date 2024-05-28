The Ukrainian Dairy Company does not consider itself guilty of destroying the road that was used by an ambulance to bring an elderly woman to the hospital

The Ukrainian Dairy Company admits that its trucks run on the road between Berestovets and Komarivka. However, they do not consider themselves responsible for its destruction. They claim that the road is actively used by other farms and local residents. The problem is that no one takes care of the road. This position was voiced by Ihor Khlystun, director of the Borznyansky branch of the Ukrainian Dairy Company LLC, in a comment to UNN.

"The fact is that that road has been in poor condition for about a dozen years. We use it because we work here. Kernel also uses it, and there are other farms. Therefore, I cannot say that it is our transport that is falling apart. The fact that it is not maintained as it should be is the issue. Where the road is normal, repaired, and has been used properly, it remains normal.

We have a farm with 3.5 thousand cattle, a little more than six hectares of land. We transport cattle, fodder, and grain, but in compliance with all the regulations that are currently in place," Khlystun says.

The representative of the agricultural company did not comment on the outrageous casewhen an ambulance barely managed to bring a seriously ill woman to the hospital on this destroyed road, and she died a few days later.

But he noted that they only have six trucks and hinted that Kernel, which uses a large number of powerful trucks, is more to blame for the destruction of the road.

"I saw a video on Kernel, how they use it (the road - ed.) and what kind of vehicles they use," says a representative of the Ukrainian Dairy Company.

The UMK representative also blames the local authorities for the poor condition of the road. According to him, the local community does not deal with the road because it is allegedly on the balance sheet of the region. However, he has never spoken with representatives of the regional authorities about the repair of the long-suffering road.

Context

Residents of the Chernihiv region complain that the road between Berestovets and Komarivka has been completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of the agricultural firms Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company.

According to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this road is almost the only way to get to the "big world." Buses and school buses also use this road.