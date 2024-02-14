Opendatabot: the number of people wishing to get married decreased by 16% over the year

More than 186 thousand marriages were registered in Ukraine in 2023, according to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. Divorces and marriage contracts have increased, but still less than before the start of the Great War. This is reported by Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details

In the first year of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainians were actively marrying - 4% more than in 2021, when 214,013 couples got married. However, in 2023, the number of marriages dropped sharply - by 16% over the year. Overall, over the past 10 years, new families have decreased by 1.6 times.

Kyiv became the leader in the number of new marriages in 2023 - 21,802. This is 14% less than in 2021. Dnipropetrovs'k region is in second place with 18,816 marriages. Odesa region rounds out the top three with 13,740 new families. The only region where the number of new families increased in the second year of the full-scale war was Kharkiv: 10,977 marriages or +11%.

Kyiv is the leader not only in the number of marriages but also in divorces - 3,793 last year. The capital accounts for almost 16% of the total number of divorces through registry offices.

The number of divorces increased significantly in 2023 compared to 2021 in Ivano-Frankivsk region - +20%. By contrast, in Odesa region, a quarter fewer couples broke up last year than in 2021.

It is noted that the number of marriage contracts increased 1.6 times last year compared to the first year of the Great War. 2,586 agreements were concluded last year, a third less than in 2021.

Currently, there is 1 marriage contract for 72 marriages.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Justice, over 180 thousand children were born in Ukraine last year . This is almost a third less than before the full-scale invasion. Most of the young Ukrainians were born in Kyiv, and the fewest were born in Kherson region.