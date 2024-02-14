ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Opendatabot: the number of people wishing to get married decreased by 16% over the year

Opendatabot: the number of people wishing to get married decreased by 16% over the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23586 views

The number of people wishing to get married decreased by 16% over the year - according to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, more than 186 thousand marriages were registered in Ukraine in 2023.

More than 186 thousand marriages were registered in Ukraine in 2023, according to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. Divorces and marriage contracts have increased, but still less than before the start of the Great War. This is reported by Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details

In the first year of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainians were actively marrying - 4% more than in 2021, when 214,013 couples got married. However, in 2023, the number of marriages dropped sharply - by 16% over the year. Overall, over the past 10 years, new families have decreased by 1.6 times.

Kyiv became the leader in the number of new marriages in 2023 - 21,802. This is 14% less than in 2021. Dnipropetrovs'k region is in second place with 18,816 marriages. Odesa region rounds out the top three with 13,740 new families. The only region where the number of new families increased in the second year of the full-scale war was Kharkiv: 10,977 marriages or +11%.

Image

Kyiv is the leader not only in the number of marriages but also in divorces - 3,793 last year. The capital accounts for almost 16% of the total number of divorces through registry offices.

The number of divorces increased significantly in 2023 compared to 2021 in Ivano-Frankivsk region - +20%. By contrast, in Odesa region, a quarter fewer couples broke up last year than in 2021.

Image

It is noted that the number of marriage contracts increased 1.6 times last year compared to the first year of the Great War. 2,586 agreements were concluded last year, a third less than in 2021.

Currently, there is 1 marriage contract for 72 marriages.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Justice, over 180 thousand children were born in Ukraine last year . This is almost a third less than before the full-scale invasion. Most of the young Ukrainians were born in Kyiv, and the fewest were born in Kherson region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising