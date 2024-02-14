The spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, commented on the destruction of the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov, which was previously reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, saying that his colleagues worked on another object that was superfluous in the Black Sea. He made the comment on the air of Radio Liberty on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As the president of the Russian Federation once said, "it sank" (referring to Putin's words about the Kursk submarine, which sank with 118 crew members in the Barents Sea in 2000 - ed.) So, in principle, we can use his words to comment on the situation that happened with the large Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov. Colleagues from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine once again worked on another object that is superfluous in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, after the destruction of the Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea, only five of the Black Sea Fleet's 13 ships remain "in service.

Pletenchuk also commented on the destruction of the ship on the day of the death of Soviet officer Cesar Kunikov, after whom the ship was named.

"Maybe it's bad luck, not every Caesar manages to die twice in one day," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea.

The GRU shows the destruction of the Russian ship Caesar Kunikov