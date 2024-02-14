Eggs, salmon, blueberries: NABU confirms corruption scheme of food procurement in the Ministry of Defense

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine have uncovered a corruption scheme under which the Ministry of Defense purchased food at an inflated price. This is reported by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

Details

As part of the criminal investigation into the procurement of catering services by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the National Bureau's detectives confirmed the existence of a corruption scheme that allows for significantly inflated prices for certain categories of products - summarized in the NABU

The bureau emphasized that due to such procurement , unscrupulous suppliers receive excessive profits and actually profit from the army.

The existing procurement system allows suppliers to abuse the pricing of popular product groups: eggs are sold at a premium, and salmon or blueberries, which are not in the military's diet, are sold at prices that are several times lower than market prices - explained in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

It is noted that detectives are seizing and processing a huge array of primary documents of warehouse accounting of military units and service recipients to confirm the facts of abuse.

The results are disappointing: The Ministry of Defense conducted an unscheduled inspection of food warehouses of military units

Currently, a number of examinations have been scheduled, and additional materials are being collected. The National Bureau understands the importance of this investigation and the public outcry around it, and will continue to inform about its progress - NABU summarized.

The Bureau's press service also published a photo of some of the documents that were seized during the investigation.

Recall

In 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will strengthen checks on the compliance of food products with state standards and other regulatory documents. For this purpose, the number of working groups conducting control will be increased.