The results are disappointing: The Ministry of Defense conducted an unscheduled inspection of food warehouses of military units

The results are disappointing: The Ministry of Defense conducted an unscheduled inspection of food warehouses of military units

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36018 views

During an unannounced inspection of the warehouses of military units in the east of the country, it was discovered that the food was not delivered on time and its quality did not meet the standards.

Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko conducted an unscheduled inspection of military units in the east of the country. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko and member of the Anti-Corruption Council Hennadiy Kryvosheya conducted an unscheduled inspection of some military units in the east of the country. 

The reason for this was complaints from the military about the quality of the food. During the inspection, it turned out that the food was delivered late and its quality did not meet the standards. 

We are responding to complaints from the military, so we came on an unscheduled "visit" to the units. We recorded everything. It turned out that due to the untimely delivery of food by the winning company, food supplies in certain areas were insufficient

- Vitaliy Polovenko said. 

Currently, the Ministry of Defense has working groups checking the quality and timely delivery of products.  

There are many challenges: expert on the main frauds in the supply of food to the military and the need for reform27.11.23, 18:14 • 28429 views

This issue is under strict control. The company has won 10 food lots, but now it is physically unable to cope with the supply

- The Deputy Defense Minister added. 

Addendum

The agency adds that in accordance with the terms of the contract, the Ministry of Defense may replace the supplier in this case.

In other words, we withdraw the parts where the company fails to keep up with deliveries from the contract and reassign them to the winning companies in the surrounding areas. Products must be of high quality and their supply must be uninterrupted

- Vitaliy Polovenko summarized

It is noted that all recorded violations will be reported in the relevant acts. For non-compliance with the terms of the contract, the Ministry of Defense will impose penalties on the company that delivered the products late.

In addition, the company must also reimburse for spoiled and low-quality food.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense has decided to terminate the contract for the supply of products with the company of entrepreneur Ihor Hrynkevych, Trade Lines Retail.

The agency also filed an application with the SBI to recognize the Defense Ministry as an injured party in the case against companies affiliated with Hrynkevych.

Strong arguments: why Ukrainian food producers support the initiatives of the new team of the Ministry of Defense to change the food system in the Armed Forces04.01.24, 09:41 • 444264 views

