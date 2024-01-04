Strong arguments: why Ukrainian food producers support the initiatives of the new team of the Ministry of Defense to change the food system in the Armed Forces

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103202 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113526 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143821 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140336 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177683 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284829 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178292 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167302 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148886 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33741 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 37022 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 47662 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67301 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 33479 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103200 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252040 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237124 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262299 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67320 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143818 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107457 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107413 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123484 views
Actual
Strong arguments: why Ukrainian food producers support the initiatives of the new team of the Ministry of Defense to change the food system in the Armed Forces

Strong arguments: why Ukrainian food producers support the initiatives of the new team of the Ministry of Defense to change the food system in the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 444264 views

Ukrainian food producers support the initiative of the Ministry of Defense to work directly with them, expecting lower prices, better quality and faster delivery to the military.

One of the key principles of the changes in the organization of food for the Ukrainian army is to maximize cooperation with domestic food producers and gradually exclude intermediaries from tenders.

It is clear that domestic producers supported this proposal. Representatives of enterprises and industry associations in exclusive comments to UNN voiced the most important arguments for this format of cooperation with the newly created state enterprise "State Logistics Operator". But, at the same time,  they also expressed some reservations.

Competition, reduction of purchase prices, product quality

Domestic producers are convinced that the participation of a large number of domestic food producers in the Defense Ministry's tenders will definitely lead to a reduction in purchase prices.

"The absence of intermediaries and fair competition always leads to cost optimization and lower purchase prices. The expansion of the range depends on the needs of the Ministry of Defense, but no one has canceled the laws of the market - demand creates supply," Interrybflot told .

In addition, fair competition in tenders will help improve the quality of products supplied to the Ukrainian army and expand their range. 

"Direct competition between producers at tenders will have a positive impact on improving the quality of food in the Armed Forces, because in such conditions the products will be delivered directly by the manufacturer, which is an additional guarantee that a quality product will be received. Competition between domestic food producers, in our opinion, will certainly lead to lower purchase prices, expanded product range and improved product quality," says Volodymyr Krykhta, director of ALAN Meat Processing Plant .

And most importantly, according to the manufacturers, the exclusion of intermediaries from tenders will speed up the delivery of products directly to military units. 

"This is the right initiative, precisely to speed up the procurement process, to make sure that the products are as fresh as possible, to get away from these additional logistics chains - and, accordingly, each additional chain means an increase in price, and directly through producers, these can be wholesale prices. It should be faster and cheaper," says Yuriy Duchenko, president of the All-Ukrainian Association of Bakers.

Against this background, the statements of Dana Yarova, a member of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Defense Ministry, who claims that purchasing food directly from producers will lead to higher purchase prices, look somewhat strange.

In particular, she recently statedthat a working group had been set up to analyze the price offers of bakery products and concluded that direct purchases from the manufacturer would allegedly cost 20-30% more. 

Investments, opportunities for production expansion

If domestic producers are confident that they will be able to supply products to the Ukrainian army on a regular basis, this will open a window of opportunity for them to attract investment in this difficult time and expand production accordingly. 

"Transparent access to tenders for as many domestic food producers as possible can have a cascading positive impact on the market: it will equalize the balance of supply on the market in the face of limited exports, encourage agricultural enterprises to invest in the creation and expansion of their own processing and, accordingly, reduce pressure on export routes. It will even encourage farmers to unite in cooperatives to create a larger lot of products for the announced tender. From the point of view of the dairy business, transparent and direct purchases through  the State Operator of the Logistics Center could become an additional guaranteed channel for the sale of raw milk and finished dairy products, as well as beef and veal, and provide an additional impetus for business investment in these sectors," says Hanna Lavreniuk, CEO of the Association of Milk Producers.

In addition, this will support producers who are limited in their export capabilities for certain reasons.

"It's clear that buckwheat producers are definitely interested, because we have an overproduction of buckwheat this year, and markets are limited. Therefore, if there is such a large buyer as the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the producers are definitely in favor," says Sergiy Gromovoy, director of the International Buckwheat Association.

Warnings on logistics - DOT responded

In fact, the only reservation of Ukrainian food producers was the issue of logistics, because delivery also affects the price. In addition, not every producer can provide it over a long distance. 

"If, for example, 10 thousand tons of potatoes are needed for all the needs of this customer, then it is obvious that they need to be delivered to more than one location. It will not be difficult for producers, farms, and enterprises to organize delivery to 2-3 locations. But if the issue of delivery to each part of the country starts, separately, relatively speaking, it will be not two or three locations, but 30-40, then I am not sure that the manufacturer will do this. In general, the market is structured so that everyone has to do their own thing: the manufacturer produces, someone else deals with distribution and these small deliveries. This is the only nuance," Taras Bashtannik, president of the Ukrainian Fruit and Vegetable Association, said .

In response, Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the State Logistics Operator, made it clear that food procurement and delivery would be separated.

"Procurement and logistics are separated. The manufacturer that wins the tender will supply products to distribution centers. Delivery services from these centers to end consumers will be procured separately by the state," Zhumadilov said .

undefinedundefined

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Publications

Contact us about advertising