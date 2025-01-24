Forced evacuation of families with children from two communities in Donetsk region - Filashkin

In Donetsk region, the forced evacuation of families with children from Komarska and Kryvorizka communities has begun, with 76 and 34 children remaining, respectively. The decision was made due to the intensification of shelling that threatens the lives of civilians. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

It was decided to start a mandatory evacuation of families with children from the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Burlatske, Vilne Pole, Hrushivske, Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai, Zirka, Komar, Myrne, Novoocheretuvate, Novokhatske, Perestroika, Pryvilne, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Shevchenko, Yalta of Komar community and the villages of Vasylivka, Gulove, Kamianka, Lyman, Myrne, Novooleksandrivka, Shylivka, Yurivka of Kryvyi Rih community, - Filashkin noted.

According to him, 76 children remain in Komarska community and 34 in Kryvyi Rih community. He called on parents to take a responsible attitude to the evacuation, emphasizing that children should live in peace and tranquility, not hide from shelling. Mr. Filashkin added that evacuation is a complicated process, but it saves lives of residents and their families.

