Forced evacuation of families with children from two communities in Donetsk region - Filashkin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 88382 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100443 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108376 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131884 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103800 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135555 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103788 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113443 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116999 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119831 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114545 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36004 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33103 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 88382 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135555 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167294 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157028 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28034 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33103 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114545 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119831 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140347 views
Forced evacuation of families with children from two communities in Donetsk region - Filashkin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30721 views

In Donetsk region, the forced evacuation of families with children from Komar and Kryvyi Rih communities has begun. There are still 110 children in these settlements who need to be evacuated due to the intensified shelling.

In Donetsk region, the forced evacuation of families with children from Komarska and Kryvorizka communities has begun, with 76 and 34 children remaining, respectively. The decision was made due to the intensification of shelling that threatens the lives of civilians. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

It was decided to start a mandatory evacuation of families with children from the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Burlatske, Vilne Pole, Hrushivske, Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai, Zirka, Komar, Myrne, Novoocheretuvate, Novokhatske, Perestroika, Pryvilne, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Shevchenko, Yalta of Komar community and the villages of Vasylivka, Gulove, Kamianka, Lyman, Myrne, Novooleksandrivka, Shylivka, Yurivka of Kryvyi Rih community,

- Filashkin noted.

According to him, 76 children remain in Komarska community and 34 in Kryvyi Rih community. He called on parents to take a responsible attitude to the evacuation, emphasizing that children should live in peace and tranquility, not hide from shelling. Mr. Filashkin added that evacuation is a complicated process, but it saves lives of residents and their families.

Previously

In the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region , the zone of forced evacuation of families with children was expanded.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

